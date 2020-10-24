Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje directed the delivery full and straight at the middle stump in the sixth over of the Indian Premier League match. Rahul Tripathi backed away but got an outside edge which ended up rattling the stumps.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje unleashed a 148.3 km/h unplayable, pinpoint yorker to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahul Tripathi in game 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

Nortje directed the delivery full and straight at the middle stump in the sixth over of the match. Tripathi backed away but got an outside edge which ended up rattling the stumps. Watch the video here:

Earlier this month, Nortje had bowled the fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League history at 156.22 km/hr during match against Rajasthan Royals, breaking the previous record of 154.4 km/hr held by South African bowler Dale Steyn. Three of the five fastest deliveries in the IPL history have been bowled by Nortje. The South African had said he is eying to break the all-time fastest bowl record currently held by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja