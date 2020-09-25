Ashwin had suffered shoulder injury in Delhi’s first match against Kings XI Punjab last week. He was replaced with the experienced Amit Mishra in Friday’s match against Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of their encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer on Friday confirmed that the team’s star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin will miss next two or three matches in the Indian Premier League.

"Ashwin I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him rest for two-three games so that he feels better. He's doing well in the gym," he said.

