IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Iyer's side on Friday played their second game of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer, who was handed the captaincy of Delhi Capitals in 2018, on Friday surpassed Gautam Gambhir and became the second most capped captain of the franchise.

Iyer's side on Friday played their second game of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. This is Iyer's 26th game as Delhi Capitals' captain. The 25-year-old is now just behind Virendra Sehwag who has played 52 IPL matches for Delhi as captain.

Iyer was one of the players retained by the franchise in 2018. On April 25, 2018, the management of the Delhi Capitals announced Iyer as the new captain of the team, replacing Gautam Gambhir. The franchise has had 11 captains so far.

Iyer, who is the youngest captain in this year's IPL, so far has been successful skipper for the Delhi Capitals. In 2019, Iyer also led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs of the season where they lost against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, experts and veteran cricketers have also praised Iyer for his captaincy skills. Some even consider him as future captain of the Indian cricket team.

Talking about Friday's game, Delhi Capitals are facing Chennai Super Kings in the seventh game of the IPL 2020. Chennai's skipper MS Dhoni won the toss at the Dubai International Stadium and elected to field first on a pitch that looks good for chasing.

Following the toss, Shreyas Iyer said that his team is "really motivated" and is in a "great mindset". "We needed that win in the first game of the season. The boys are really motivated and we are in a great mindset. I would have chosen to field as well because in the last match dew played a great part. Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He's doing well in the gym. We have two changes - Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

