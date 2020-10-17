A fiery knock of 101 in 58 balls by Shikhar Dhawan guided Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in game 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A fiery knock of 101 in 58 balls by Shikhar Dhawan guided Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in game 34 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a target of 180, Delhi got off to a poor start, with Deepak Chahar dismissing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay.

Assisted by skipper Shreyas Iyer at the other end, Dhawan marched on, first bringing up his 40th half-century of the IPL and then surpassing his highest score in the tournament. Delhi briefly lost its track in the middle overs after it lost Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carrey in quick succession. The team needed 17 off the last six deliveries. Axar Patel smashed three deliveries off Jadeja over to take his team home.

“I was very nervous, didn’t know what to say because it was getting to the last over,” DC captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match. “I knew that if Shikhar stays till the end, we will win. But the way Axar Struck the ball was amazing to see. Whenever we give the Man of the Match awards in our dressing room, he is always there. he is an unsung hero.”

