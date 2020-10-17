Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday hit his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 34-year-old achieved his maiden IPL hundred against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in the game 34th of the IPL 2020. His unbeaten 101 off just 58 balls also helped Delhi Capitals chase down 179 against the CSK.

During his brilliant innings, the left-handed batsman smashed a solitary six and hit 14 fours. Notably, Dhawan was also dropped by Chennai Super Kings when he batting at just 25. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also noted that fact and said that his side needs to improve their fielding.

"Shikhar's wicket was important, we did drop him quite a few times. He's somebody if he is batting, he'll keep ticking the scoreboard. He'll keep taking his chances. If he's there on the crease, he'll always maintain a good strike rate. I felt his wicket was crucial," Dhoni said at the post-match conference.

"But overall, we can't really take the credit away from Shikhar, he batted really well and was supported really well by the other batters. There was just enough dew, there wasn't a lot of dew, just enough to make it slightly better and that creates a difference between the first and the second innings," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhawan, who was awarded the man of the match against CSK for his unbeaten 101, called his maiden IPL hundred a 'special'. He spoke about his trouble during the start of the tournament and said that he was not able to convert "the 20s or 30s into fifties".

"Once you start doing that, you get more confidence. I just want to continue the same form and make the most of it. I keep my mindset positive, I don't think a lot. Of course, I do have a few strategies according to pitch. I feel I have courage. It (fitness) is very important. Luckily, I was able to work a lot on my routine due to this long break we had due to Corona," he said.

Dhawan also has 39 IPL half-centuries to his name, which is the most by any player in the history of the cash-rich league. The left-handed batsman has scored more than 4,900 runs in IPL at an average of just over 34 and a healthy strike rate of 125.95. He is also the fifth Indian and ninth overall player to score more than 4,500 runs in the IPL.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma