IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Delhi Capitals on Friday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in the game 7 at the IPL 2020.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Prithvi Shaw's brilliant half-century and a superb bowling performance from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje helped Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in the IPL 2020.

While Prithvi Shaw's fiery 64 off 43 balls (9 fours and 1 six) helped Delhi Capitals reach 175 in their 20 overs, Kagiso Rabada's three wickets from his four overs ensured that Shreyas Iyer's side win easily in their second game of the season. With this win, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals has now reached the top of the points table of the IPL 2020.

Following his performance Rabada said that he only tried to execute his plans and bowled at the good areas which helped him get three wickets in the game. Rabada also spoke about the spinners -- Amita Mishra and Axar Patel -- and said that they bowled economically which helped the pacers seal the game against Chennai.

"Axar boweld really well and has been economical. Mishra is really a skillful bowler and they controlled the middle overs and that gave us the opportunity to strangle at the death. I'm really happy for him (Anrich Nortje), he's worked really hard and bowled some quick deliveries tonight. I'm kind of getting used to it (1 over spells), I have no option but to bowl whenever he (Iyer) waves at me," said Rabada at the post-match conference.

Meanwhile, Shaw said that he discussed about his performance in the last game with the team management which helped him against Chennai. The 20-year-old Indian opener said that it was about getting into a good position in the powerplay and not lose more than one wicket which helped his side against Chennai.

"I think we had a slow start but carried on playing our shots after that and capitalized well. I thought I would play my natural game, but a lot of ground shots because it's a nice outfield. I was trying to hit boundaries instead of making silly mistakes," Shaw said, who was also the player of the match.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer said that expressed his happiness over his team's performance and said that in the team meeting, they had decided that they "will to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly".

"The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success," Iyer said.

Earlier in the day, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. However, his decision backfired as Delhi Capitals got a good start from their openers -- Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo batted well and helped their team reach 175 against Chennai in Dubai.

Chennai, however, didn't have a good start as they lost their openers early in the game. Faf du Plessis tried to steady Chennai's innings but Dhoni's side kept losing wickets and even fell 44 runs short against Delhi. For Delhi, all the five bowlers -- Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra -- bowled well and helped win the match easily.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 175/3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 64 off 43 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 35 off 27 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 25 balls; Piyush Chawla 2/33).

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for seven in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 43 off 35, Kedar Jadhav 26 off 21; Kagiso Rabada 3/26, Anrich Nortje 2/21)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma