IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Kagiso Rabada has surpassed Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga to become the fastest bowler to pick up 50 wickets in IPL.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada on Saturday achieved a milestone and overtook Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga to become the fastest bowler to pick up 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma