IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Rabada surpasses Narine, Malinga to become fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in IPL
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Kagiso Rabada has surpassed Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga to become the fastest bowler to pick up 50 wickets in IPL.
Publish Date: Sat, 17 Oct 2020 09:43 PM IST
Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada on Saturday achieved a milestone and overtook Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga to become the fastest bowler to pick up 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma