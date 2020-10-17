IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: The game 34 of the tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Aiming to reach the top of the points table again, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

While Delhi Capitals have been one of the best sides in the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the tournament and managed to win just three games so far. However, the CSK would be confident after their dominant show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game and would look to continue their performance.

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hands, is high on confidence and well-served by the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Add the wily R Ashwin and Axar Patel to the mix and DC has a rather impressive bowling unit.

Head-to-head stats:

The Delhi Capitals have played 21 games against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL history. However, they have managed to win just 7 games while Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious in 14 matches.

Who will win Saturday's game?

The pitch at Sharjah has slowed down a lot and the batsmen will continue to find it difficult to hit big shots. Cricket experts suggest that spinners will play a huge role in the game on Saturday and team chasing might find it difficult.

Dream11:

MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma