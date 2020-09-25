IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday grabbed the attentions of the fans in the seventh game of IPL 2020

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday grabbed the attentions of the fans in the seventh game of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan, who plays for Delhi Capitals now, was seen wearing unique night glasses which quickly attracted fans' attention on social media.

The 34-year-old Indian opener was seen wearing the night glasses in the second innings of the 7th game of the IPL 2020 while he was standing at the first slip for the Delhi Capitals.

"Hey, Shikhar Dhawan where did you get those uber cool glasses from? Kevin Pietersen wants to know," the official handle of the Indian Premier League tweeted.

"From Ranveer Singh may be!," said a Twitter user while another one wrote, "I think it's swimming glass...".

From Ranveer Singh may be! — bunnyzbear ⌁☍ (@itisrimathi) September 25, 2020

Another Twitter said, "Gabbar hai re". "Soooo cute smile," said a Twitter user.

"This is a look and a half from Shikhar Dhawan," said another user on Twitter.

These are going on ebay tonight 😂 — Dronacharya Sports Management (@dsm_153) September 25, 2020

Palika se liye hai bhai ne.... — NetworkDoctor (@subodhkat) September 25, 2020

Anyway nice glass — ENTERTAINMENT (@Abhishe43749220) September 25, 2020

This is a look and a half from Shikhar Dhawan #CSKvDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LYM1eNgwq2 — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) September 25, 2020

Interestingly, Dhawan also scored a handy 35 off just 27 balls (3 fours, 1 six) and gave a solid opening partnership to Delhi Capitals along with Prithvi Shaw, who scored 64 runs off 43 balls. Dhawan's handly innings ensured that Delhi Capitals reach a decent total of 175 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhawan and Shaw started slowly, scoring just 36 runs of the first six overs of powerplay before opening up to stitch 94 runs for the opening wicket in 10.4 overs. However, once Chenni skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over, both Shaw and Dhawan went on the offensive. Chawla broke the dangerous-looking partnership by removing both Dhawan and Shaw in consecutive overs.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma