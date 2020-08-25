New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he has had a chat with DCs head coach Ricky Ponting in the aftermath of the latter's 'mankading' remarks. 'Mankading' refers to a method of run out where a bowler dismisses a non-striker by hitting the wickets before bowling when the latter is outside the crease, far enough to be declared out. Though this is not against the rules framed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is usually considered against the spirit of the game.

Ashwin’s comments attain significance after Australian Cricket legend Ricky Ponting said recently that he would advise Delhi Capitals’ players against mankading in IPL 2020, which is scheduled to begin from September 2019 onwards in UAE. Ashwin had earlier mankaded Jos Buttler during the previous edition of IPL 2019.

"What happens sometimes is Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky,” Ashwin said in his 'Hello Dubaiahh?' show on his YouTube channel before adding that he has already spoken to the DC head coach Ricky Ponting over the phone.

For his mankading act, Ashwin had faced significant criticism last year for not living up to the spirit of the game during the IPL. "I'll be having a chat with him about (Mankad), that's the first thing I'll do," Ponting had said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Ponting had added that looking back now, probably Ashwin would say that it was within the rules and he was right to do it but this is not within the spirit of the game. "Not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway," Ponting had said.

