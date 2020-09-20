32-year-old Ishant has a history of injuries in the recent past. He was sidelined in January this year due to an ankle injury and had made his return in February the following month for the test series against New Zealand.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma injured his back during a practice session on the eve of the team’s opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. The pacer may not be available for selection for Sunday’s match.

News agency ANI quoted a Delhi Capital support staff member as saying that the final call on whether Ishant is fit to play will be taken before the match. "He did injure himself while training yesterday, but we will see how it goes. We will assess his injury status before the game and will take a call accordingly. We have the medical team which takes a final call on these matters.”

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Ishant had managed to take 13 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.58 in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began on Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai India by five wickets in the opening encounter in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi. The second match will be played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Both the teams have never lifted the IPL trophy and will be looking forward to change the fortunes of their teams this year.

