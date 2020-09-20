Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over thriller of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over thriller of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a target of 158, Punjab got off to a poor start, but a heroic innings by Mayank Agarwal helped the team finish with the identical score as Delhi.

The match went into super over, where consecutive dismissals of Punjab's KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran by Kagiso Rabada left Delhi with a target of three, which it chased confortably in the first two balls.

Punjab had won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Delhi Capitals lost its opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck in the first over of the match, and soon after a double strike by Mohammed Shami eliminated Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer in the fourth over. Delhi has lost three wickets in the first four overs with just 13 runs on board.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stabalised innings after the team lost first three wickets within the powerplay. By the end of 11 overs, the team had scored 56 runs.

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Rishabh Pant for 31, while a third strike by Mohammed Shami eliminated skipper Shreyas Iyer for 39. Delhi is five down for 93 at the end of 15 overs.

Stoinis' 21-ball 53 helped Delhi reached a competitive target of 157 runs.

Chasing a target of 158, Kings XI Punjab briefly got off to a steady start before losing opener KL Rahul for 21. The top order collapsed in the sixth and seventh over, when Ravichandran Ashwin eliminated Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran in a single over, followed by the wicket of Glenn Maxwell by Kagiso Rabada.

Mayank Agarwal and Krishnappa Gowtham tried to stead the innings even as the asking rate rose to over 12. Gowtham was eventually dismissed by Ramada for 20 just when he was beginning to look threatening.

With Agarwal batting at 79, Punjab needed just one run in 2 balls. Agarwal was dismissed off the penultimate ball, and the match went into the super over, where Punjab could managed to score only three runs. Delhi chased the runs comfortably in the first two balls and registered its first win of the IPL 2020.







Posted By: Lakshay Raja