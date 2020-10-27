New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Riding on some explosive batting by David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha followed a disciplined bowling attack, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a massive win against Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After setting a mammoth total of 219 runs, SRH managed to restrict Delhi Capitals at just 131 runs, thanks to a masterclass bowling by Rashid Khan.

Chasing the humongous total of 219 runs, Delhi lost two wickets in first two overs. Sikhar Dhawan went for a duck while Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem leaving the Delhi side in tatters. Ace spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane in his very first over. While Hetymer contributed 16 runs from 13 deliveries, Rahane made a quick 19-ball 26. Rashid Khan did the trick for his team as he registered his best bowling figures (3/7) of the on-going IPL season. However, Rishabh Pant managed to keep hopes alive for the Delhi side with 36 runs off 35 balls before he was dismissed in the 17th over.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets -- their highest of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) -- in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC). The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put to bat by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

The total is SRH's highest this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless. Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over, but had a forgettable outing otherwise as he conceded a whopping 54 runs in his four overs. Warner, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, hit eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 66. His onslaught took SRH to 77 for no loss in the first six overs, which is the highest score any team have managed in the powerplay. Saha, who got his first match since SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26, played second fiddle to Warner for much of their opening partnership.

After the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over, Saha took charge and raced to 87 off 45 before falling to Anrich Nortje. Manish Pandey kept up the run rate for SRH before Nortje and Rabada gave some reprieve to DC in the last two overs. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi made no changes to their lineup while SRH brought in Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, and Shahbaz Nadeem to their playing XI.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha