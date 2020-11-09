David Warner said he is proud of the team despite failing to make it to the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Sunday heaped praise on T Natarajan — the left-arm spinner who finished his second Indian Premier League campaign with 16 wickets in as many matches. Speaking at the post-match conference, Warner called Natarajan the “find of this IPL” who bowled “outstanding” spells throughout the tournament.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well and RCB, but I’m proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has been Manish Pandey at Np. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great,” Warner said.

Warner, however, admitted on missing the service of SRH’s two key players — Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha — in the Qualifier 2.

“Losing key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today. The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is out second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully after this we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better show.”

The Orange Army was knocked out of the tournament by Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Chasing a target of 190, Hyderabad got off to a poor start, losing its opener David Warner for just 2 in the second over of the match. Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg briefly steadied the innings but fell in quick succession for 21 and 17 respectively in the fifth over of the match. Williamson held the fort after top order collapsed, but the asking rate remained a worry for Hyderabad. The two ran the team close to the total but could not sail through and were dismissed in the final overs.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja