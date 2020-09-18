Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood will only need to quarantine for 36 hours from the time of their arrival in the UAE before they could join the Chennai camp

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the Indian T-20 league’s opening ceremony in the United Arab Emirates, Chennai team’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that their star players Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood will be available for Saturday’s match against defending champions Mumbai if their test reports come negative on Friday.

The two overseas players from Australia and England will only need to quarantine for 36 hours from the time of their arrival in the UAE before they could join the Chennai camp, Viswanathan told news agency ANI.

"They come in tonight and will be in isolation till a test is conducted tomorrow. If they test negative, they can then be available for selection for the opening game in Abu Dhabi," Viswanathan said.

The availability of the two players for the opening match will come as a big relief for Chennai. The team had faced a couple of setbacks ahead of the tournament, first, when its two players tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Dubai, and later when its two star players — Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh — pulled out of the tournament, citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

The team was forced to delay the preparations after its players had tested positive. One of the players, Deepak Chahar, has now recovered from the infection and been given a clearance from the BCCI to start practising.

The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Chennai will face defending Champions Mumbai in the opening match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja