New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will make a comeback to the competitive cricket with the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a thirteen-month hiatus. Ahead of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings Mike Hussey has said that he feels Dhoni would be best suited to bat slightly up the order at No. 4 this year.

"No 4 is ideal for Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation," Hussey said in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, on being asked what he feels would be the ideal position for the CSK skipper to bat.

Dhoni, who has led his side to three IPL wins, usually bats either at No 5 or 6, and the promotion would give the skipper more time on the pitch with the bat.

Hussey further said that the CSK -- one of the most successful sides in the IPL -- is lucky to have experienced players in its ranks "who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task."

Over the year, the team has retained its core group of players, namely Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and Dhoni as the skipper. The side has lifted the IPL trophy thrice -- in 2010, 2011, and 2018, and twice in Champions League Twenty20 in 2010 and 2014.

On being asked whether he agrees that the batting depth is one of CSK's strengths, Hussey said, "Yes, of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well balanced team that covers all the skill sets well."

Ever since India were knocked by New Zealand out of the ICC World Cup 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a point of talk. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman and the former Indian captain had taken a sabbatical from the gentlemen’s game, speculating rumours that he might take retirement from cricket.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja