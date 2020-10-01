Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the table and the availability of the two players will be a major boost for the team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings’ star players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo will be available for selection for the team’s next Indian Premier League encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed.

“Yep, they are available for selection, so their experience within the squad is going to be important,” Fleming said, as quoted in a report on CSK’s official website.

The CSK are currently at the bottom of the table and the availability of the two players will be a major boost for the team. The team had suffered a 44-run defeat in their previous IPL game against Delhi Capitals. The team will be back in action after a six-day break and will be playing its next four matches in Dubai.

“That would be a good headache for us to have as we are looking to introduce players and also get out best combination for the rest of the tournament.”

CSK is already missing the service of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh — the former Indian players who had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. The team had won its opening match against Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi though defeats in subsequent matches have landed the team at the bottom of the points table.

Rayudu's 71-run knock were instrumental in Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians in the opening match and his availability will be a major boost for the team. Dwayne Bravo has served as a key all-rounder for CSK for several seasons now. Earlier this year, he became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T-20 cricket.

