IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in 14th game of the IPL 2020.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Priyam Garg's fiery 51 off 26 balls and an all-round effort from bowlers, especially by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday in the 14th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While Priyam, who is playing his maiden IPL season, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach a respectable total of 164 in their 20 overs, Rashid Khan bowled quite economical to help his side beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs and win their second match in IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that looked good for defending. However, Hyderabad's decision to bat first was looking a disaster as the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

However, Priyam Garg smashed his maiden fifty on Friday's match, helping his side reach 164. He along with Abhishek Sharma steadied the Hyderabad's innings and helped the franchise reach a respectable total.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma