IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: The 14th game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in the 14th game of the IPL 2020. The match will begin at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have not performed at their best in the IPL 2020 so far and are at the bottom of the points table. The two teams have played three matches each, winning just one game so far and would look to improve their performance when they face each other in Dubai on Friday.

Here's all you need to know about the 14th game of the IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Weather Forecast:

The weatherman has predicted that the weather in Dubai on Friday will continue to be hot and humid, adding that there is no chance of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

It is expected that the defending side will get an advantage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Unless there is dew, the chasing side in Dubai will find it difficult to bat on. According to cricket experts, the pitch will also assist the spinners and the par score would 165-170.

Dream XI:

Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner (VC), Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan (C), T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla

Probable Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

