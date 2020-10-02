With 194 IPL appearances, MS Dhoni surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina to become most-capped player in IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni became the most capped player in the Indian Premier League history on Friday when he came out for the toss ceremony for match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With 194 IPL appearances, Dhoni surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina to achieve this elusive feat. The third on the list is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma with 192 appearances.

Dhoni had scored 4476 runs in 194 appearances with an average of 42.22 and a strike rate of 137.89. He has 23 fifties in his name in IPL. He was the face of Chennai Super Kings for first eight seasons, moved to Rising Pune Supergiant and then returned to CSK. Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles, second to only Mumbai Indians.

The 39-year-old former Indian skipper, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

Raina, who too has been an integral part of CSK over the years, had pulled out of the IPL 2020 ahead of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Raina congratulated Dhoni on breaking his record of most appearances in the IPL.

Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL. pic.twitter.com/f5BRQTJ0aF

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to bounce back in the tournament with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

