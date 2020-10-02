Faf du Plessis jumped in time to perfection to grab what would otherwise have been a six to long on by David Warner in the penultimate ball of the 11th over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis took a stunning catch near the boundary line to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner in game 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The South African jumped in time to perfection to grab what would otherwise have been a six to long on by David Warner in the penultimate ball of the 11th over. Warner was beginning to look dangerous before he was dismissed in this fashion.

The official twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared the moment with the caption, "Ballet by the boundary line."

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2020

Warner's dismissal broke Sunrisers Hyderabad's momentum and the team managed to put 164 on the scoreboard despite a brilliant 23-ball half century by Priyam Garg.

The thirteenth edition of the IPL have seen some stunning pieces of individual fieldings so far. Earlier this week, Kings XI Punjab's player Nicholas Pooran made a sensational save at the deep mid-wicket during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket stadium. The Carribean dived full length over the rope to prevent a certain maximum hit by Sanju Samson in the eighth over of the match.

Sharing the video of the moment on Twitter, Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called it the best save he had seen in his life. Pooran's sensational fielding was hailed on twitter by cricket fraternity as possibly the greatest save ever.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja