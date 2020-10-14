IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: The much-needed win by Chennai Super Kings is not the only highlight of the match as the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 match also witnessed a dramatic moment in the 19th over of SRH's chase

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings returned to the winning ways as they secured a comfortable 20-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Chennai posted a decent total of 167 runs at the scoreboard, with Shane Watson and bowling department rising to the occasion. Chasing a target of 168 runs, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite a sensational fifty by Kane Williamson, fell short of 20 runs and lost the match.

The much-needed win by Chennai Super Kings is not the only highlight of the match as the CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 match also witnessed a dramatic moment in the 19th over of SRH's chase, where CSK skipper MS Dhoni's animated reaction to umpire's wide ball call led the umpire, Paul Reiffel, to change his decision.

During the 19th over, when Hyderabad needed 25 runs off 11 deliveries, Shardul Thakur bowled a wide yorker to Rashid Khan who tried to stretch out in vain. When the umpire, Paul Reiffel, started stretching his arms to call it a wide, skipper MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur both signalled the umpire indicating that the batsman had moved from the crease.

Learning the movement of the batsman, Paul Reiffel then decided to change his decision midway and called it a fair delivery. The interference by Dhoni in changing the umpire's decision does not seem to well accepted by SRH skipper David Warner, who wore a bewildered expression from the dugout.

According to the law set by the IPL Governing Council, the Section 2.12of the IPL match playing condition says, "An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Later, Chennai went on to win the match by 20 runs reducing the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 147 in their allotted 20 overs. For Chennai, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu scored 42 and 41 runs respectively, while a last over cameo by Ravindra Jadeja propelled CSK to 167 for eight.

Chasing 168, the SRH started innings by losing David Warner and Manish Pandey early. Jonny Bairstow tried to revive the innings but Jadeja got him bowled. Key for Hyderabad, Kane Williamson continued his fight and scored a gritty fifty.

However, the New Zealand skipper could not his team over the line and got dismissed by Karn Sharma as CSK went on to defend the 168-run target successfully.

Posted By: Talib Khan