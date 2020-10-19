Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday, reached another milestone and went past the 4,000-run mark for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

The 39-year-old achieved this huge feat against Rajasthan Royals in game 37 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, Dhoni didn't look at his top form during the match against Rajasthan Royals as scored just 28 runs off 28 balls. His innings came to an end after he got himself runout due to a confusion with Ravindra Jadeja.

Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has over 4,500 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 137.36. Dhoni has also scored 23 fifties in the cash-rich league at an average of 41.41.

During his IPL career, Dhoni has only played for two franchises -- Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. He had played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016th and 2017th IPL seasons when the Chennai-based team was suspended due to the match-fixing scandal.

Meanwhile, under the former Indian skipper's captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Dhoni becomes first player to play 200 IPL matches

Dhoni, meanwhile, achieved another feat on Monday after he became the first player in the IPL to feature in 200 games. During the toss, Dhoni said that he "was not aware" of his achievement, adding that he "feels fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries".

"You spoke about it and that's how I got to know (referring to his 200th IPL game). It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries," Dhoni said.

