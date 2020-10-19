IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday became the first player to feature in 200 matches of the cash-rich league.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday reached another milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career became the first player to feature in 200 matches of the cash-rich league. Dhoni, who might be playing his last IPL season, achieved this huge feat against Rajasthan Royal in game 37 of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"You spoke about it and that's how I got to know (referring to his 200th IPL game). It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries," Dhoni said during the toss against Rajasthan Royals.

Interestingly, Monday's match was also Dhoni's 170th match for Chennai Super Kings. In 13 years of his IPL career, the 39-year-old has only donned two jerseys -- Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Following his achievement, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina took to Twitter to congratulate him. "The first-ever player to play his 200th match in IPL, Best of luck for today @msdhoni Bhai .. Wishing you loads of success. You always make us proud," Raina said in a tweet.

Here's a look at five players who have played the most matches in the IPL:

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 200

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - 197

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 193

Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 191

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 186

Meanwhile, Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in the IPL. Under the 39-year-old, Chennai Super Kings have win three IPL titles -- 2010, 2011 and 2018. Apart from that, Dhoni has scored more than 4,500 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 41.53. He also 23 fifties to his name at a healthy strike rate of 137.67.

