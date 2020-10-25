IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB: The Chennai Super Kings on Sunday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden half-century and Sam Curran's handy bowling on Sunday helped Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in game 44 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With this win, CSK have got two crucial points to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Asked to bowl first on a pitch that looked good for defending, the Chennai bowlers did a good in restricting Bangalore to just 145. Sam Curran was the star for CSK as he picked three wickets, giving just 19 runs in his three overs. Apart from Curran, Deepak Chahar also bowled well and picked up two wickets and gave 31 runs in his four overs.

Talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings, the openers -- Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 21 balls) and Aaron Finch (15 off 11 balls) -- failed to give their team a good start. However, skipper Virat Kohli's third fifty of the season (50 off 43 balls) helped RCB reach 145 runs in their 20 overs.

Kohli was well supported by AB de Villiers who scored 39 runs of 36 balls. Apart from Kohli and de Villiers, all other RCB batsmen -- Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh and Washington Sundar -- struggled to score runs.

On the contrary, Chennai Super Kings got a solid start from its openers. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad (65* off 51 balls) and Faf du Plessis (25 off 13 balls) smashed Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers, giving a fiery start to their side. Apart from the openers, Ambati Rayudu (39 off 27 balls) and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (19 off 21 balls) played crucial knocks to help Chennai chase 146.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, only Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris were able to get wickets. The duo picked one wicket each, giving 21 and 36 runs respectively.

Following the match, RCB skipper Virat Kohli raised questions over the pitch and said that the "second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was".

"I don't think we got a ball to drive when we batted. Their spinners kept it tight too. 140+ is a competitive total on that pitch, we were targetting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer," Kohli said.

"We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff. You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there," he added.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19)

Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21)

