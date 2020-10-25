Royal Challengers Bangalore had comfortably won the first leg contest against Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs and a win today would mark the first time in the IPL history that the Virat Kohli-men will win two games in a season against their southern rivals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore will look seal the playoff spot when they face bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in game 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-men’s playoff hopes were quashed with a ten-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians and they will be playing for the pride today.

Bangalore had comfortably won the first leg contest against Chennai by 37 runs and a win today would mark the first time in the IPL history that the Virat Kohli-men will win two games in a season against their southern rivals. The match will be played from 3:30 pm (IST) in Dubai. Here’s all you need to know:

Head-to-head stats:

Chennai and Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and the former holds a 15-9 head-to-head win/loss record. Bangalore had defeated Chennai by 37 runs earlier to the tournament owing to a 90-run knock by skipper Virat Kohli.

Pitch report:

Teams batting second in the last four matches in Dubai managed to changed down the total — a trend that goes in contract with results in the first half of the tournament. Part of it has been attributed to the increasing dew factor as temperatures dip in October.

Weather forecast:

The temperature in Dubai at the time of the toss will be 36 degree celsius but will drop by four degrees as the match progresses. The humidity will vary between 20 and 40 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuzu Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeeshan, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood

Posted By: Lakshay Raja