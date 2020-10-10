Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 24 time in the IPL history and the former has won 15 of these contests.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royals Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in game 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The two teams had faced defeats in their previous encounters and will be looking to get back to winning ways tonight.

Chennai’s all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under scanner owing to his poor performance during the team’s 185-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. Bangalore, too, will want improvements from its struggling middle order and it remains to be seen whether Chris Morris will be part of the team’s playing XI tonight.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and CSK lead the RCB 15-8 in the head to head record. Ahead of the game 25, here’s all you need to know:

Pitch report

The Dubai Pitch has not proved to be the best of the wickets to bat on. The first two matches at the venue had seen the team batting first defending a total of 160. Spin bowlers have found some assistance from this pitch in the previous clashes. The team batting first at this venue will have an advantage.

Weather Report

The temperature in Dubai will be 34 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain nearly the same throughout the match, according to AccuWeather. The humidity will be 37 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), MS Dhoni (C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja