New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 started on Saturday with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings locking horns with the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Starting his stint for the franchise with a bang, Chennai Super Kings’ latest acquisition Piyush Chawla dismissed Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma in his first over. With the dismissal, Chawla surpassed CSK’s Harbhajan Singh in an elite IPL list.

Prior to Rohit’s wicket, Chawla was tied at the third position with Harbhajan at 150 wickets in the list of players with most IPL wickets. After dismissing Rohit, Chawla took his tally to 151 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan to become the sole owner of the third position in the list.

Now Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga with 170 wickets and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra with 157 wickets are ahead of Piyush Chawla.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians started well with Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma looking in good form and took their side to 45 runs by the end of the 4th over, however, after initial 4 overs, things changed for Mumbai.

In the fourth delivery of Chawla’s over, Rohit mistimed his lofted shot and chipped the ball to Sam Curran at mid-off. Rohit had to walk back for 12 as Chawla celebrated his first wicket at CSK.

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first in the Indian Premier League opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. For CSK, the four foreigners are Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi.

With Sam Curran included in the playing XI after arriving Abu Dhabi on September 17, it means there is no separate quarantine for players coming from the UK. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, James Pattinson and Trent Boult will be the four foreigners.

Posted By: Talib Khan