New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult breathed fire at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday to dash their hopes to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020. With the win, the Rohit Sharma-men have regained the top spot in the points table.

Asked to bat first, Chennai lost its first four batsmen for just three runs in the third over of the innings. Dhoni and Jadeja attempted to steady the innings but both were dismissed soon after. A sensible knock of 52 by opener Sam Curran guided Chennai to 114/9 — their lowest total in the tournament so far. This was the first time that half the CSK team was back in the pavilion within the first six overs.

“Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong,” MS Dhoni said after the match. This year’s hasn’t been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hard matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn’t always go your way. Hopefully in the next three games we’ll try to put our last stand.”

Chasing 115, Mumbai Indians got off to a solid start, with openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock bringing up 50 for the team in the powerplay. The two marched on and sailed through the total unbeaten in the 13th over of the innings. This was Mumbai's first opening 100 run partnership in the last two seasons.

"I was just trying to be positive, in these conditions, it’s always good to be positive and bat like normal self (during low chases). He (Quinton de Kock) just keeps us busy. It’s good to bat with him. I get to learn a lot from him 0 especially how to bat with him," Ishan Kishan said after the match.









Posted By: Lakshay Raja