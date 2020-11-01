IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday became the first uncapped Indian player to hit three back-to-back fifties in the cash-rich league.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his IPL debut this year, had a terrific season this year. While the rest of Chennai Super Kings looked pale in their performance, Gaikwad scored over 200 runs from 6 games at a strike rate of 120.71, winning the hearts of the fans.

On Sunday, Gaikwad helped Chennai Super Kings win their last league game when he smashed an unbeaten 62 off 49 balls. In doing so, Gaikwad also became the first uncapped Indian to hit three back-to-back fifties in the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's three back-to-back fifties:

1. 65* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Result: CSK win by 9 wickets)

2. 72 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Result: CSK win by 8 wickets)

3. 62* vs Kings XI Punjab (Result: CSK win by 9 wickets)

Following the match, Gaikwad said that CSK team management's decision to stick with him helped him in gaining confidence.

"I was scoring well in the domestic circuit in every format, so I was feeling confident. Even for my club and state team, I had to be the anchor, make sure the team wins and I stay till the end," said Gaikwad, who was also given the player of the match award.

"Being in the change room and being on the field - I was used to it. One or two games, it was surreal (playing with the star players). Even yesterday I saying to Rayudu - 'it's the first time I am batting with you, you are my hero,' and he was happy for that," he added.

Gaikwad also received praise from his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who called him one of the positives of the season. "Whenever we have seen him (Ruturaj Gaikwad) bat, he's somebody somebody who has batted well. We were not able to see a lot of him in the games," Dhoni said at the post-match conference.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday ended their IPL 2020 journey. In 14 matches, CSK won six games while lost eight. They had 12 points with a net run rate of -0.455.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma