New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Blistering knocks from openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis guided Chennai Super Kings to a 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in game 18 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Watson returned to the form with a fiery 83-run knock off just 53 balls, while du Plessis became the second-highest run scorer in the tournament so far -- behind KL Rahul -- with his 53-ball 87. Opening for CSK in the 179-run chase, the two were in fine touch throughout the innings and remained unbeaten till this end. Watson hit three sixes and 11 fours in his innings while Plessis scored one six but maintained a better strike rate.

Batting first, Punjab got off to a good start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and KL putting up 60 on the scoreboard in the first eight overs. Chawla dismissed Agarwal on the first delivery of his spell in the ninth over. KL Rahul marched on, assisted by Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran and the team put up a modest total of 178 on the scoreboard.

This is Kings XI Punjab's third consecutive defeat in the tournament and the team now sits at the bottom of the points table

"It's hard being on the losing side for so many games on the trot. We need to coem back harder and better. There's no rocket science where we are going wront. It's the execution," KL Rahul said after the match.

The win has come as a respite for three-time IPL winner Chennai, which had lost its previous three matches in the tournament and were pushed to the bottom of the table. With the win, they have no climbed to the sixth spot, above Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Hopefully our guys find their best form over the next 3-4 games. Credit to MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for sticking with the side," du Plessis said after the match. "It's chennai way to stick with the players more than other teams might even when others feel like making changes."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja