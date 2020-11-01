IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings on Sunday defeated Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets and knocked them out of the tournament.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiery fifty and Lungi Ngidi's three wickets helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets in game 53rd of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this win, Chennai Super Kings have knocked out Kings XI Punjab from the tournament.

Asking Kings XI Punjab to bat first, Chennai Super Kings did a reasonable job to restrict KL Rahul's side to just 153. Lungi Ngidi was the star for CSK as he picked crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham in his four overs, denting KXIP's innings.

From Chris Gayle to KL Rahul to Mayank Agarwal to Nicholas Pooran, all the batsmen of Kings XI Punjab looked uncomfortable and struggled against Chennai Super Kings bowlers. It was only Deepak Hooda who scored a quick-fire 62 off 30 balls, powering his side to 153 for the loss of six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, got a perfect start as their openers -- Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis -- hammered the Kings XI Punjab bowlers in the powerplay. Gaikwad went on to score 62 off 49 balls, helping his side win their last league game of the IPL 2020.

With Chennai Super Kings winning by nine wickets, Kings XI Punjab have been knocked out of the tournament. KXIP skipper KL Rahul expressed his disappointment after the match and accepted that his side was not able to "soak in the pressure".

"Disappointed but that's how IPL goes. We didn't have results going our way in the first half. The team still felt we were playing good cricket. We were patchy at times with the bowling and the batting didn't come together in the first half, we started doing well in the second half and really proud that we gave ourselves an opportunity to come into the top four," he said in the post-match conference.

Brief Scores:

Kings XI Punjab: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 62 off 30 balls; Lungi Ngidi 3/39)

Chennai Super Kings: 154 for 1 in 18.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62 off 49 balls, Faf du Plessis 48 off 34 balls; Chris Jordan 1/31)

