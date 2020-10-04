IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Dhoni, who is the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, was just one scalp away from this record and he achieved this feat in the 18th game of the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday achieved another milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he completed 100 catches as wicket-keeper in the cash-rich league. He is only the second wicket-keeper after Dinesh Karthik to achieve this feat in the IPL.

Dhoni, who is the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings, was just one scalp away from this record and he achieved this feat in the 18th game of the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 39-year-old's 100 victim behind the stumps was Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul. He also has 39 stumpings to his name.

It is noteworthy to mention that Dhoni is the most successful wicket-keeper in the IPL. The former Indian captain, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, has 139 dismissals to his name. Interestingly, the second position is held by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik who has 133 dismissals.

Notebly, the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman also became the most capped player in the history of the IPL on Friday. He surpassed his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina to achieve that feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After Dhoni's achievement, Suresh Raina took to Twitter to congratulate his CSK skipper. "Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season's @IPL," he tweeted.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. He, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

