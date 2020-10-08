New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings' fans came down hard on Kedar Jadhav for showing lack of intent in the death overs of the team’s 168-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Wednesday.

Chennai had looked in complete control of the run chase in the middle overs with opener Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu well set at the crease. The team, however, lost four wickets — including that of skipper MS Dhoni — in quick succession. Jadhav came out to bat at a crucial moment in the match but a series of dot balls played by him in the death overs spoiled the plot for CSK.

Chennai lost the contest by 10 runs and Jadhav returned to the dugout with 7 runs in 12 balls. Fans were quick to take on social media to react to the innings.

“Send Jadhav home and bring Raina in. Please keep your differences aside. Please,” wrote a user.

Here are some other tweets:

