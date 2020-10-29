New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A fiery knock of 72 off 52 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad guided Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a total of 173, Chennai got off to a steady start, with openers Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad bringing up 50-run stand in the eighth over of the match.

Gaikwad marched on after Watson's dismissal in the eight over and built a brief partnership with Ambati Rayudu, while keeping the asking rate hovering around 10. Match briefly slipped out of Chennai's hold after Gaikwad's dismissal in the 18th over, but a brisk 31 off 11 balls by Ravindra Jadeja sailed the team through on the final ball.

“I was hitting the ball well in the nets and kept thinking about that and managed to do that in the match. Curran and I were talking about going after the bowlers, and in the last 12 balls, you don’t think much. Just see the ball and hit the ball,” Jadeja said after the match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja