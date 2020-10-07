Ravindra Jadeja dived parallel to the ground to his right to grab what would have been a certain four by Sunil Narine.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combined to produce a stunning catch at the deep mid wicket that sent back Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Jadeja dived parallel to the ground to his right to grab what would have been a certain four by Sunil Narine. Just when he was about to skid onto the boundary line, he toss the ball to du Plessis, who grabbed it easily and completed the catch.

The moment was shared on the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings were stunning in the fielding tonight. Later in the innings, skipper MS Dhoni grabbed a stunner behind stumps to send back Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shivam Mavi. Incidentally, with this sensational catch, Dhoni surpassed Dinesh Karthik to become the wicket keeper with most catches in IPL history.

The moment occurred in the final over of the innings when CSK bowler Dwayne Bravo managed to induce a thick outside edge from Shivam Mavi’s bat. Dhoni jumped to his right to catch the ball, missed on the first attempt and then dived to catch it clean even though he was not wearing his gloves at that moment.

Despite excellent work in the field, Chennai Super Kings lost the contest to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. The team is placed at the fifth spot on the points table.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja