Chennai Super Kings fans had come out hard on Kedar Jadhav for showing lack of intent in the death overs of the team’s 168-run chase at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has said that Kedar Jadhav was sent to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo at a critical point in the run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders because of his ability to play spin well.

The CSK fans had come out hard on Jadhav for showing lack of intent in the death overs of the team’s 168-run chase at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Jadhav had came out to bat at a crucial moment in the match but a series of dot balls played by him in the death overs spoiled the plot for CSK. The team lost the contest by 10 runs and Jadhav returned to the dugout with 7 runs in 12 balls.

“At the time we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end there was too much work to do and we fell short,” Fleming said at the press-match conference.

Chennai had looked in complete control of the run chase in the middle overs with opener Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu well set at the crease. The team, however, lost four wickets — including that of skipper MS Dhoni — in quick succession.

“The performance like today, with the experience we have got, we should put it away,” Fleming added.



Chennai had lost the contest by 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. This was Chennai fourth defeat in the IPL 2020. The team is currently placed fifth, with just four points in six matches and a net rate of -0.371.

