New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw went on to score 64 runs in 43 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Friday after MS Dhoni uncharacteristically failed to spot an inside edge from the opener in the second ball of the innings when he was playing on 0.

Shaw had got a feather on his bat on the second delivery of the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar. No one appealed at that time and the Delhi opener went on to score 64, guiding his team to 175 at a loss of three wickets by the end of the 20th over.

On being asked about the inside edge after the match, Shaw cheekily replied, "Was there an inside edge? I didn't know."





Posted By: Lakshay Raja