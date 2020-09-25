IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: Chawla now has taken 23 wickets against Delhi Capitals while Lasith Malinga has 22 wickets. The 31-year-old is now only behind his fellow teammate Harbhajan Singh who has taken 24 wickets against Delhi Capitals.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings spinner Piyush Chawla on Friday surpassed Lasith Malinga and become the second highest wicket-taker against Delhi Capitals in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chawla now has taken 23 wickets against Delhi Capitals while Lasith Malinga has 22 wickets. The 31-year-old is now only behind his fellow teammate Harbhajan Singh who has taken 24 wickets against Delhi Capitals.

Chawla achieved this feat against Delhi Capitals at the seventh game of the 13th season of the IPL at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here's the list of highest wicket-takers against Delhi Capitals in the IPL:

Harbhajan Singh -- 24 wickets

Piyush Chawla -- 23 wickets

Lasith Malinga -- 22 wickets

Ravichandra Ashwin -- 20 wickets

The 7th game of the IPL 2020 is underway at the Dubai International Stadium. Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first in Dubai. After winning the toss, Dhoni opened about his batting position and said he "will do whatever is best for the team".

"I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. But given the number of strips out here and the amount of grass, it won't become a low scoring tournament," Dhoni said after winning the toss.

"When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. We also did well to get to 200 in the last game. One change - Ngidi misses out and Hazlewood comes in. As fas as my batting position goes, I'll do whatever is best for the team," Dhoni added.

