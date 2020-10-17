New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will seek to settle scores against Delhi Capitals in their return leg clash of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Delhi’s campaign was beset by a five wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians earlier this week and they will be hoping to get back to the winning ways tonight.

Chennai has had a mixed outing in the tournament so far, having registered just three wins in eight matches. A win tonight with a big margin can get a spot in the top four of the points table. Delhi Capitals have been great in all the three department, especially bowling, and will be hoping to regain its top spot with a win tonight.

Chennai had suffered a massive 44 run defeat when the two teams had last met in the tournament. Here’s all you need to know ahead of their second clash against each other:

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was excellent for batsmen in the initial matches, but has slowed down a lot since then. This was especially evident in the RCB vs KXIP clash. Nevertheless, the team batting first will be eying at least 180.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah at the commencement of the match will be 30 degree celsius. The humidity will be mere 7 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

Prithvi Shaw (Wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin

Probable playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw (Wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Posted By: Lakshay Raja