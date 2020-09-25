Dhoni’s remark came ahead of the team’s third encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni on Friday responded to the criticism from veterans for batting down the order against Rajasthan Royals, saying he will do whatever is best for the team. Dhoni’s remark came ahead of the team’s third encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“As far as my batting position goes, I’ll do whatever is best for the team,” Dhoni said at the toss.

The CSK skipper had been criticised by several veterans for batting down the order against Rajasthan Royals where Chennai was chasing a mammoth total of 217. The team had lost the game by 16 runs.

Dhoni had come to bat at number 7 after the likes of Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The side still needed 103 runs for the win at that time and many pundits and experts have said that Dhoni should have come in earlier. The skipper found going a little tough initially as he was able to score just nine runs off his first twelve balls, but in the final over as CSK needed 38 to win, Dhoni was able to smash 20 runs, including three sixes.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir had slammed Dhoni for the same, saying the CSK skippper "sending Sam Curran, Gaikwad before him in a high-run chase makes no sense to him."

"I was a bit surprised, to be honest. MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at number seven when you're chasing what 217? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gambhir as saying.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja