IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have pulled out from the 13th season of the IPL due to personal reasons.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had decided pulled out from the 13th season of the IPL, citing 'personal reasons'. Fans are expecting that the two will again for play for the franchise next year but if reports are to be believed, CSK has decided to end all contractual relationship with Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

According to a report by InsideSports, the Chennai Super Kings has not only removed Raina and Harbhajan's names from its website, but the franchise has also started the process of terminating duo's contracts.

It should be noted that Harbhajan and Raina had signed a three year deal with the CSK in 2018. The deal will end in 2020.

The report quoted CSK sources saying that the top management of the franchise is not happy with the duo's decision to pull out from IPL 2020 and is "moving ahead to officially terminate their contracts".

The report further said that the two players will also not get their salaries for IPL 2020. "Players will only be paid if they play as they are not playing they won’t be paid," InsideSport quoted CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan as saying.

This comes a week after Viswanathan said that it would be impossible for Raina to return to CSK for the IPL 2020. "See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about its", he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Will Harbhajan and Raina play for CSK again?

Harbhajan and Raina can still play for the CSK again in IPL. Even if the CSK management releases them, they can still be picked by the franchise in next year's mega-auction.

Meanwhile, CSK are the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. They have won just one game in the 13th season of Indian Premier League so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma