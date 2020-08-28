A Chennai Super Kings fast bowler and as many as 12 members of the team support staff have tested for the novel coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Weeks ahead of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, a Chennai Super Kings fast bowler and as many as 12 members of the team support staff have tested for the novel coronavirus in Dubai, sources have told India Today.

The team had reached the UAE last week for the tournament. All COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai, a league source revealed to news agency PTI.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told the agency on conditions of anonymity.

Among those tested positive include "one of the senior-most officials" of the CSK management, his wife, and at least two members of the social media team, the source said.

The thirteenth edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19. Friday's development has forced the CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

Players participating in the upcoming edition of the IPL are presently undergoing a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

The players will have to follow several protocols throughout the tournament, which includes a prohibition on going to another player’s room despite staying in the bio-bubble.

The protocols were communicated to the players during a webinar conducted by IPL officials in the UAE on Monday, as per a report by The Indian Express.

One of the protocols include wearing a special Bluetooth wrist band that will sound an alarm if they break the social distancing rule. The band will be worn by both, the players and their family members and can only be taken off when they go to sleep.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja