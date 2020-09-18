In spite of the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Chennai still has a fairly balanced team. Let us look at their squad ahead of the opening match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian T-20 League is set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, with MS Dhoni-led Chennai taking on defending champions Mumbai in the much-anticipated opening match.

Chennai had faced a couple of setbacks ahead the tournament, first, when two of its players tested positive for coronavirus, and later when its two star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. However, in what has come as a big relief for Chennai, the franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that their star players Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood will be available for Saturday’s match if their test reports come negative.

In spite of the absence of the said players, Chennai still has a fairly balanced team. Let us look at their squad ahead of the opening match.

Speaking about the strengths of Chennai, the MS Dhoni side has a lot of experience. In the batting department, the team has the likes of Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni. These players can single handedly win matches for their team.

Despite the absence of Harbhajan Singh, the team still has one of the most potent spin-bowling attacks with the likes of Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Piyush Chawla. Apart from loads of experience, another thing which might favour Chennai is the slow pitches in the UAE which might assist the spinners.

In addition to this, they have three of the best all rounders — Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja

Full Squad:

MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Monu Kumar and Josh Hazlewood

Batsmen: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayan Jagadeesan

Wicket Keepers: MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Monu Kumar



All-rounders: Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

Posted By: Lakshay Raja