New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Thursday dismissed a media report that claimed the team’s pacer KM Asif inadvertently breached bio security bubble during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League at the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Express had reported that Asif had to undergo six-day quarantine after he inadvertently breached bio-security bubble in Dubai. The report said that Asif had misplaced his room key and went to the hotel reception to get a replacement without informing anyone.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vishwanath said that while it is true that Asif lost his key, he did not go the regular staff to ask for replacement but went to a designated desk in a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players.

“I don’t know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players. The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn’t go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind,” he said.

“We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.”

Players participating in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE are living inside bio-security bubbles to prevent them from being infected from the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja