Chahar was one of the two Chennai players who had tested positive for coronavirus after reaching Dubai. He had returned to team’s bio-bubble on Wednesday, though the player still had to undergo a cardiovascular test before he could hit the nets, as per BCCI protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the Indian T-20 league opener in the United Arab Emirates, Chennai team’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that pacer Deepak Chahar has got the necessary BCCI clearance to return to the nets following his recovery from COVID-19.

"He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told news agency PTI.

Chennai had received early setbacks when its two players had tested positive for coronavirus. Shortly afterwards, the team’s star player Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament, followed by spinner Harbhajan Singh, both citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not to play in the BCCI’s T20 league has left huge void in the team.

"We will miss our senior players but at the same time, it is an opportunity for others to stand up and prove themselves. We are confident of doing the job well with what we have," Viswanathan added.

The second Chennai player who had tested positive for the virus, will be tested again tomorrow.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, with the the defending champions Mumbai taking on previous year's runners up Chennai in the opening match on September 19.

