IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson is all set retire from all formats of the game.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder and former Australian legend Shane Watson, who did not have a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, is all set retire from all formats of the game.

Following a three-year stint with the Chennai Super Kings, Watson has informed his teammates that he "will be retiring from all formats of the game" now, reported The Times of India.

"Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Though the 39-year-old has not announced his retirement officially, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody on Monday congratulated Watson on his 'remarkable IPL career'.

"The curtain closes on a remarkable IPL career. Congratulations mate you have done yourself proud and made every team you have played proud," Moody tweeted.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Watson had signed a three-year stint with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He played a huge role in CSK title win during that year. However, the 39-year-old was not able to repeat his performance in 2019 and 2020.

In the 13th season of the cash-rich league, Watson was able to score just 299 runs in the tournament at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.05. Due to his poor form, he was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad in Chennai Super Kings' last three games.

Meanwhile, Watson has been a successful IPL player. He spent 7 successful years with the Rajasthan Royals during his IPL career. Later, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2018, he was picked by Chennai Super Kings. In his illustrious IPL career, Watson scored over 3,800 runs and picked up 92 wickets.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma