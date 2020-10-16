IPL 2020: Twitter users pointed out that the KL Rahul-led side could have finished the game in the 18th over only

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Even as Kings XI managed to register an eight-wicket win over Royal Bangalore Challngers, it appeared that the team was struggling in the death overs of the seconds innings of game 31 of Indian Premier League. Speaking at the post-match event, RCB skipper Virat Kohli also expressed surprise over the delay in Punjab side's win given they had wickets in hand and very little to score. "We thought the game might finish in the 18th over but it went down to the wire, "he said in the post-match event. Even Twitter users pointed out that the KL Rahul-led side could have finished the game in the 18th over only.

Fearing heartbreak

Punjab Punjab! Kya karti Punjab.



For a moment, the match was getting finished in 18th over maximum. But punjab pulled this match till last bol. Urff! Heart Attack aanewala tha.



Jai ho Nicholas Pooran ki_ Atleast hit boundry on last ball of the match _#RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 — _______ ___________ (@Crazy_krish53) October 15, 2020

It could have cost the match

Not wrapping up the game in 18th or 19th over was almost a blunder which could've cost punjab the match. They were lucky. — G (@here_2_be_aware) October 15, 2020

It's RCB that's lost the game

It's not kings 11 that's won this match

It's RCB that's lost the game !! — Jeetu Baldota (@BaldotaJeetu) October 15, 2020

Punjab almost choked

Kohli indirectly said that Punjab almost choked in the last few overs when the game should have ended in 18th over itself __ — _ (@Nineteen29hours) October 15, 2020

Putting to much pressure on themselves

Though m big fan of punjab as m from d same region, but they should have won in 18th over..they are putting to much pressure on themselves..



May be lesson learnt for future games. — HARSHCHHIBBA (@harshchhibba) October 15, 2020

