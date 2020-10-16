New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Even as Kings XI managed to register an eight-wicket win over Royal Bangalore Challngers, it appeared that the team was struggling in the death overs of the seconds innings of game 31 of Indian Premier League. Speaking at the post-match event, RCB skipper Virat Kohli also expressed surprise over the delay in Punjab side's win given they had wickets in hand and very little to score. "We thought the game might finish in the 18th over but it went down to the wire, "he said in the post-match event. Even Twitter users pointed out that the KL Rahul-led side could have finished the game in the 18th over only.

 Fearing heartbreak

It could have cost the match

It's RCB that's lost the game

Punjab almost choked

Putting to much pressure on themselves

