IPL 2020: 'Could have cost the match' say Netizens after Punjab took the match to last over
New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Even as Kings XI managed to register an eight-wicket win over Royal Bangalore Challngers, it appeared that the team was struggling in the death overs of the seconds innings of game 31 of Indian Premier League. Speaking at the post-match event, RCB skipper Virat Kohli also expressed surprise over the delay in Punjab side's win given they had wickets in hand and very little to score. "We thought the game might finish in the 18th over but it went down to the wire, "he said in the post-match event. Even Twitter users pointed out that the KL Rahul-led side could have finished the game in the 18th over only.
Fearing heartbreak
Punjab Punjab! Kya karti Punjab.— _______ ___________ (@Crazy_krish53) October 15, 2020
For a moment, the match was getting finished in 18th over maximum. But punjab pulled this match till last bol. Urff! Heart Attack aanewala tha.
Jai ho Nicholas Pooran ki_ Atleast hit boundry on last ball of the match _#RCBvKXIP #IPL2020
It could have cost the match
Not wrapping up the game in 18th or 19th over was almost a blunder which could've cost punjab the match. They were lucky.— G (@here_2_be_aware) October 15, 2020
It's RCB that's lost the game
It's not kings 11 that's won this match— Jeetu Baldota (@BaldotaJeetu) October 15, 2020
It's RCB that's lost the game !!
Punjab almost choked
Kohli indirectly said that Punjab almost choked in the last few overs when the game should have ended in 18th over itself __— _ (@Nineteen29hours) October 15, 2020
Putting to much pressure on themselves
Though m big fan of punjab as m from d same region, but they should have won in 18th over..they are putting to much pressure on themselves..— HARSHCHHIBBA (@harshchhibba) October 15, 2020
May be lesson learnt for future games.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha