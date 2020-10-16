New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle gave a cheeky reply on being asked if he felt nervous as the team’s run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah stretched to the last ball.

Punjab’s eight-wicket victory against Hyderabad on Thursday came with some last ball jitters. The team needed just two runs off the last six deliveries with well-set Gayle and skipper KL Rahul in the middle. Gayle was, however, run-out in the penultimate ball of the innings and the the match could have gone into super over if not for Nicholas Pooran's lofted drive over long-on on the final delivery.

Gayle, who played a fiery knock of 53, said after the match that he did not feel nervous for he is the ‘Universe Boss’ and that such things happen in cricket all the time.

“Come on man, It is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous. I might give you a heart attack,I thought I had it in the bag but stranger things have happened in cricket. It was a good innings, first in IPL and now I can make myself available for 2021,” Gayle said.

“The team asked me to do the job and I delivered. Openers have been batting well and we didn’t want to trouble that. Mayank and the captain have given us some good starts right through. The win was more important for the team,” he added.

The match marked his return to the competitive cricket after a gap of nearly nine months. He was set to be part of team’s playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning.

Kings XI Punjab are placed at the bottom of the points table, with just two wickets in eight matches. Notably, both their wins in the tournament have come against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja