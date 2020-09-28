IPL 2020: The RCB is missing the absence of Chris Morris, feels the team management, adding that he will soon return to the playing XI of the side.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Morris, the star South African all-rounder, has not played a single match in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Morris, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL, has suffered a side strain and is currently recovering from the injury.

However, Director of Cricket of Bangalore Mike Hesson has given an update over Morris' injury and revealed that the star Proteas all-rounder will soon return to the playing XI of Virat Kohli's side. In a video posted by the RCB, Hesson said that progressing really and will soon return to the team.

"The mood's good, we have spent time reflecting on our performance against KXIP, we obviously do not accept that as our standard, we have been training with a purpose. Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the RCB.

Morris' absence is hurting the RCB's balance, feels team's head coach and veteran Australian cricketer Simon Katich who has said that the team is dearly missing the 33-year-old South African all-rounder.

"We will look at things, when we first looked to pick our team at the start of the tournament, Chris Morris was a part of it, he balances our side and it has become a little more difficult to balance the things at the moment," said Katich.

The RCB has played two games in the IPL 2020 so far and will play their third game against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Monday. In the two games played so far, Kohli's side has won one while lost the another game.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma